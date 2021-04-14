‘This Is Us’ Brings Kevin And Randall Together For A Fraught And Frank Conversation About Racism

Sterling K. Brown and Justin Hartley in "This Is Us"

Fans are praising “This Is Us” for tackling a very difficult conversation.

On Tuesday night’s new episode, Sterling K. Brown and Justin Hartley’s characters, Randall and Kevin, finally began healing their sibling relationship.

Sterling K. Brown in “This Is Us” – Photo NBC

But that healing didn’t come easy, with the brothers having to sort out the ways that Randall has been subject to racism, including from Kevin himself.

“You’re not just my smart, successful brother,” Kevin finally admitted. “You’re my Black, smart, successful brother, and I think maybe I did resent that. I thought you getting special treatment was mixed up with you being Black. And I wanted to take you down a notch.”

How we sleep knowing the brothers aren’t fighting anymore. #ThisIsUs pic.twitter.com/mri9yTK2bF — This Is Us (@NBCThisisUs) April 14, 2021

On Twitter, series creator Dan Fogelman revealed that the idea for the episode had been in the works for many months.

So @KayOyegun and I talked about doing this episode as we shot our season premiere, what feels like a lifetime ago now. We decided that if we did it, we'd have to let characters be exposed, and honest, and real. I'm quite proud of it, and her, and the entire team. #ThisIsUs — Dan Fogelman (@Dan_Fogelman) April 14, 2021

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly about the episode, director Kay Oyegun said, “I think Justin landed in such a beautiful place of honesty and emotional vulnerability, that is probably my favourite thing that has ever been put on film. Just because it’s something that — my gosh, to get someone to say that out loud is a miracle!”

Sterling K. Brown and Justin Hartley in “This Is Us” – Photo NBC

Writer Jon Dorsey added of Kevin’s confession, “Deep down, Randall probably knew the answer, but to actually hear it from Kevin is powerful stuff. I’ve got two brothers — they aren’t white, I don’t have any adopted siblings — but a lot of times we get into arguments that obviously don’t cut as deep as this, but it’s pushing, there’s a competition, there’s pride at stake.

“So you know they’re in the wrong and you’re trying to get them to admit it and they won’t,” he continued. “But just to get them to admit what you already know is so triumphant, it’s got to feel… not good, because you know that Kevin’s on the other side reeling a little bit, but there has to be a pressure release from just hearing it out loud.”

Fans praised the episode for its frankness on the issue of racism.

I have to commend #ThisIsUs for being such a progressive show. It’s so rare to have a show authentically cover something so complicated. Most shows avoid honest racism conversations & instead focus on overt actions. I can’t imagine the number of people helped by this show’s truth — Lola LePaon 📖🖋 (@Author_Lola) April 14, 2021

Sometimes those tough conversations are needed… don’t be afraid of them.. #ThisIsUs — Divine_Beauty86 (@anquansha) April 14, 2021

I have been waiting 5 seasons for this episode of tonight's #ThisIsUs & they delivered everything I have wanted for Randall!👏. FINALLY Randall called out Kevin on all those little things he did and all the little comments Kevin said to Randall growing up! And how he treated him — David Medina (@DavidMedina_) April 14, 2021

Kevin even at the end acknowledges it & finally admits to Randall he did those things. After all the yrs of playing it off & acting clueless. YOU DON'T TREAT PEOPLE LIKE THAT KEVIN hopefully this sticks in your thick head & you be a better person for it. But we'll see.. #ThisIsUs — David Medina (@DavidMedina_) April 14, 2021