‘This Is Us’ Brings Kevin And Randall Together For A Fraught And Frank Conversation About Racism

By Corey Atad.

Sterling K. Brown and Justin Hartley in "This Is Us"
Sterling K. Brown and Justin Hartley in "This Is Us" — Photo: NBC

Fans are praising “This Is Us” for tackling a very difficult conversation.

On Tuesday night’s new episode, Sterling K. Brown and Justin Hartley’s characters, Randall and Kevin, finally began healing their sibling relationship.

Sterling K. Brown in “This Is Us” – Photo NBC

But that healing didn’t come easy, with the brothers having to sort out the ways that Randall has been subject to racism, including from Kevin himself.

“You’re not just my smart, successful brother,” Kevin finally admitted. “You’re my Black, smart, successful brother, and I think maybe I did resent that. I thought you getting special treatment was mixed up with you being Black. And I wanted to take you down a notch.”

On Twitter, series creator Dan Fogelman revealed that the idea for the episode had been in the works for many months.

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly about the episode, director Kay Oyegun said, “I think Justin landed in such a beautiful place of honesty and emotional vulnerability, that is probably my favourite thing that has ever been put on film. Just because it’s something that — my gosh, to get someone to say that out loud is a miracle!”

Sterling K. Brown and Justin Hartley in “This Is Us” – Photo NBC

Writer Jon Dorsey added of Kevin’s confession, “Deep down, Randall probably knew the answer, but to actually hear it from Kevin is powerful stuff. I’ve got two brothers — they aren’t white, I don’t have any adopted siblings — but a lot of times we get into arguments that obviously don’t cut as deep as this, but it’s pushing, there’s a competition, there’s pride at stake.

“So you know they’re in the wrong and you’re trying to get them to admit it and they won’t,” he continued. “But just to get them to admit what you already know is so triumphant, it’s got to feel… not good, because you know that Kevin’s on the other side reeling a little bit, but there has to be a pressure release from just hearing it out loud.”

Fans praised the episode for its frankness on the issue of racism.

