‘Bachelor’ Star Colton Underwood Comes Out As Gay: ‘I’ve Ran From Myself For A Long Time’

Former “Bachelor” contestant Colton Underwood came out as gay in a pre-taped interview on Wednesday’s “Good Morning America”, Just Jared reported.

The reality TV star told Robin Roberts: “I’ve ran from myself for a long time.

“I’ve hated myself for a long time. And I’m gay. I came to terms with that earlier this year and have been processing it, and the next step in all of this was sort of letting people know.

“I’m still nervous, but yeah,” he continued. “It’s been a journey for sure.”

Underwood explained how he’d been in a very dark place, which resulted in him having suicidal thoughts. He told Roberts he never thought he’d have the courage to come out and there was a time he’d rather die than admit he was gay.

He said, “There was a moment in L.A. where I woke up and I didn’t think I was going to wake up,” but said that gave him the courage to take back control of his life, and he’s now the “happy and healthiest” he’s ever been.

Underwood first starred on Becca Kufrin’s season of “The Bachelorette” in 2018, with him making it to her final four.

He then appeared on season 4 of “Bachelor in Paradise”, on which he had a fling with Tia Booth. The former football star was then the lead of season 23 of “The Bachelor” in 2019, with his virginity being a frequent topic of conversation on the show.

He gave his final rose to Cassie Randolph; the pair dated before splitting in early 2020.

Randolph filed for a restraining order against Underwood, accusing him of stalking and harassing her and putting a tracking device on her car.

Underwood then released a statement to say they’d resolved their issues in private. Rudolph dismissed the restraining order and requested the police investigation be dropped.

Underwood apologized to Rudolph in the “GMA” interview.

“I would like to say sorry for how things ended,” he said. “I messed up. I made a lot of bad choices.”

Underwood said he was in love with Randolph, which made figuring out his sexuality more difficult.

“That made it harder and more confusing for me. If I’m being honest, I loved everything about her and it’s hard for me to articulate exactly what my emotions were in going through that relationship with her was, because I obviously had an internal fight going on. I would just say that I’m sorry from the bottom of my heart. I’m sorry for the pain and emotional stress I caused. I wish it wouldn’t have happened the way it did.”

The executive producers of “The Bachelor” franchise told ET Canada in a statement: “We are so inspired by Colton Underwood’s courage to embrace and pursue his authentic self. As firm believers in the power of love, we celebrate Colton’s journey in the LGBTQIA+ community every step of the way.”