Lil Nas X Makes Out With Dominic Fike In Brockhampton’s New Music Video For ‘Count On Me’

By Becca Longmire.

Lil Nas X cosies up to Dominic Fike in Brockhampton’s new music video for “Count On Me”.

The clip starts with Lil Nas X and Fike on a road trip, with the rapper asking Fike which bands he’s been listening to lately.

As he replies “old bands” like Radiohead, Lil Nas X responds, “Who the f**k is Radiohead?” before insisting he’s joking.

RELATED: Lil Nas X Reacts To ‘Montero (Call Me By Your Name)’ Debuting At No. 1

The video turns trippy with animated versions of the pair making out before they strip off and hold each other in a lake.

Lil Nas X’s video appearance comes after fans noticed his smash hit “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)” was no longer on streaming services.

RELATED: Lil Nas X Reacts To Backlash Over His ‘Montero’ Music Video

The musician shared a statement on Twitter confirming it was all out of his hands and there was nothing he could do about it.

Get breaking news in your inbox

Related

Comments

Powered by WordPress VIP