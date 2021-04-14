Lil Nas X Makes Out With Dominic Fike In Brockhampton’s New Music Video For ‘Count On Me’

Lil Nas X cosies up to Dominic Fike in Brockhampton’s new music video for “Count On Me”.

The clip starts with Lil Nas X and Fike on a road trip, with the rapper asking Fike which bands he’s been listening to lately.

As he replies “old bands” like Radiohead, Lil Nas X responds, “Who the f**k is Radiohead?” before insisting he’s joking.

The video turns trippy with animated versions of the pair making out before they strip off and hold each other in a lake.

Lil Nas X’s video appearance comes after fans noticed his smash hit “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)” was no longer on streaming services.

The musician shared a statement on Twitter confirming it was all out of his hands and there was nothing he could do about it.