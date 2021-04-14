Prince Charles Shares Moving Tribute Video Dedicated To His ‘Dear Papa’ Prince Philip

Prince Charles has paid tribute to his “dear Papa” Prince Philip after he passed away on Friday at age 99.

Charles shared a moving message along with a cute video montage of their time together as a family over the years.

His message included: “My father, for I suppose the last 70 years, has given the most remarkable, devoted service to The Queen, to my family and to the country, but also to the whole of the Commonwealth… My dear Papa was a very special person.”

The post also pointed out, “Over the course of his life, The Duke of Edinburgh was associated with 992 organizations, either as President, Patron, Honorary Member or in another capacity, with special interests in scientific and technological research and development, the welfare of young people, education, conservation, the environment and the encouragement of sport.”

Philip’s funeral is set to be held on Saturday, April 17, at St. George’s Chapel, Windsor.

Prince Harry arrived in the U.K. from California over the weekend to attend the intimate ceremony. While Meghan wanted to attend, her doctor did not give the pregnant duchess clearance to travel.

Harry will join Charles, brother Prince William, and other senior members of the Royal Family, along with members of staff, for the procession.