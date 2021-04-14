Kelly Clarkson Covers Sinéad O’Connor’s ‘Nothing Compares 2 U’ At The Request Of Ruby Rose’s Mom

By Shakiel Mahjouri.

Nothing compares to Kelly Clarkson’s cover of Sinéad O’Connor’s “Nothing Compares 2 U”

Clarkson and her house band Y’all covered O’Connor’s version of Prince’s “Nothing Compares 2 U” on “The Kelly Clarkson Show”. This “Kellyoke” performance was actually a special request by Ruby Rose’s mom.

RELATED: Kelly Clarkson Covers The Chicks’ ‘Gaslighter’

“Nothing Compares 2 U” was composed and written by Prince for his side project, the Family. O’Connor’s version of the song was recorded for her second studio album, I Do Not Want What I Haven’t Got. It became a worldwide hit, earning the “#1 World Single” at the inaugural Billboard Music Awards.

Clarkson has covered countless songs on “The Kelly Clarkson Show”, including Dido’s “White Flag”, LeAnn Rimes’ “Blue”, and Matchbox Twenty’s “3 AM”.

Get breaking news in your inbox

Related

Comments

Powered by WordPress VIP