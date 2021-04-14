Kelly Clarkson Covers Sinéad O’Connor’s ‘Nothing Compares 2 U’ At The Request Of Ruby Rose’s Mom

Click to share this via email

Nothing compares to Kelly Clarkson’s cover of Sinéad O’Connor’s “Nothing Compares 2 U”

Clarkson and her house band Y’all covered O’Connor’s version of Prince’s “Nothing Compares 2 U” on “The Kelly Clarkson Show”. This “Kellyoke” performance was actually a special request by Ruby Rose’s mom.

Nothing Compares 2 #Kellyoke 🙌 Shoutout to Ruby Rose's mom for this special request! pic.twitter.com/IxUnINO6z0 — The Kelly Clarkson Show (@KellyClarksonTV) April 14, 2021

“Nothing Compares 2 U” was composed and written by Prince for his side project, the Family. O’Connor’s version of the song was recorded for her second studio album, I Do Not Want What I Haven’t Got. It became a worldwide hit, earning the “#1 World Single” at the inaugural Billboard Music Awards.

Clarkson has covered countless songs on “The Kelly Clarkson Show”, including Dido’s “White Flag”, LeAnn Rimes’ “Blue”, and Matchbox Twenty’s “3 AM”.