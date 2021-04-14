Michael Fishman Reveals Macaulay Culkin Was Almost Cast As DJ Conner On ‘Roseanne’

“Roseanne” could have had a very different DJ Conner.

On the new episode of the “Behind the Velvet Rope with David Yontef” podcast, actor Michael Fishman talked about being cast on the iconic sitcom.

RELATED: A Sneak Peek Of Macaulay Culkin In ‘American Horror Story’

“The network wanted one kid and the production company wanted somebody else,” he recalled. “And [Roseanne Barr] wanted me because I told her a joke at the second audition when I met her and we clicked and I’m kind of the first thing she won.”

Asked who the kid was that the network wanted, Fishman revealed, “I heard that one of them was Macaulay Culkin and the other one was Matthew Lawrence. So they both have had great careers. So there’s no, there’s no problem, there’s certainly no animosity. You know, somebody else did the pilot. I wasn’t in the pilot, which we didn’t know when I auditioned, my parents were even more horrified when they realized it wasn’t a pilot, it was 13 episodes right out the gate.”

RELATED: Macaulay Culkin, Brenda Song Welcome First Child Together: ‘We Are Overjoyed’

Fishman continued, “And I just feel like it worked out the way it was supposed to. It’s not like we were ever in competition. It’s not really like I look at even now when I auditioned for things or I know I’m up for a project versus other people, it’s really not a competition between me and them. It’s about who fits best in the project and who gets the opportunity. ‘Cause in our world, you’re going to try for a million different projects and whether you get them or not, there’s lots of things to be done.”