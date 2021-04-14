Watch Justin Bieber’s ‘Live From Paris’ Short Concert Special

Click to share this via email

On Tuesday evening, Justin Bieber performed a special concert — “Live From Paris” — on his YouTube channel.

The 15-minute set took place on a rooftop in the French capital —with a view of the city’s iconic skyline.

Bieber performed live debuts of tracks “Hold On,” “Somebody,” and “Off My Face” and “2 Much”.

The songs all feature on the singer’s latest album Justice, which returned to No. 1 on the Billboard 200 albums chart, ahead of Demi Lovato’s latest Dancing with the Devil… The Art of Starting Over.