Stephen Colbert Reacts To Dwayne Johnson As U.S. President: ‘We Don’t Need Another Celebrity In The White House!’

Dwayne Johnson is not the U.S. president for Stephen Colbert.

Colbert addressed a recent poll revealing that 46 per cent of surveyed Americans would support a U.S. presidential run by “The Rock”. On Tuesday’s episode of Global’s “The Late Show”, Colbert expressed antipathy in seeing the People’s Champion as, well, the people’s Champion.

“Look, folks,” Colbert began, “I love Dwayne ‘Rock’ the Johnson as much as the next middle-aged man who loves ‘Fast Cars Go Zoom’. But for the love of Ludacris, Dwayne! We don’t need another celebrity in the White House!”

“Just ’cause people love something doesn’t mean we should hand it the nuclear codes!” he continued his comedic rant. “That’s why we’ve never elected President Surprise Onion Ring in Your French Fries. Besides, we’ve already had a couple of Presidents Johnson. We’d have to call his administration ‘2 POTUS 2 Prez: Executive Drift’.”

Johnson, 48, reacted to the survey results late last week.

“Humbling,” he captioned an Instagram post. “I don’t think our Founding Fathers EVER envisioned a six-four, bald, tattooed, half-Black, half-Samoan, tequila drinking, pick up truck driving, fanny pack-wearing guy joining their club…”