RALPH Releases ‘Tommy’ Music Video, Talks Evolution Of New ‘Gradience’ EP

RALPH is on the lookout for “Tommy” and fans have a new single to enjoy.

The Canadian singer-songwriter released the single and an accompanying music video for “Tommy” on Wednesday. “Tommy” may have stolen RALPH’s heart, but his name wasn’t the only one considered.

“I remember coming up with the name Antonio and wanting to use that in a song,” RALPH told ET Canada. “I was trying to figure something like, ‘Antonio, I love you so. And I never ever ever want to let you go.’ I think there was also Mike because we thought ‘Mike’ and ‘like’ were kind of a cute rhyme. We started really obscure and then we went more simple.”

“I need to give my producer Derek credit on that,” she revealed. “He was like, ‘I have this idea. It could be stupid, I don’t know, but what if it was something as simple as ‘Tommy, do you want me?” I was like, ‘Wait, that’s cute. That’s so perfect. I love that.'”

Good luck to anyone trying to find Tommy.

“Normally I find my songwriting comes from experiences that I’ve had out in the world,” the Juno nominee shared. “A lot of the inspiration for these songs, including ‘Tommy’, on the new EP have come from memories or other people’s stories or fictitious narratives that I have created in my head. ‘Tommy’ isn’t based on one person. Sorry to say, it isn’t as juicy as some of the others.”

“The narrative behind the ‘Tommy’ song is that you go to a party and all of a sudden you lock eyes with this person across the room,” she explained. “They’ve got this mysterious, sexy Who are they vibe. You have this little eye moment. You look away for a moment and suddenly they’re gone. All night you’re walking around like, ‘Who was that person? They were tall! They had leather pants!'”

The song release was paired with the announcement of a new EP, Gradience.

“I want to feel like I’m consistently maturing and evolving and getting better and getting closer to being the artist that I’ve always wanted to be,” RALPH said of the new project. “And putting out songs that I feel 100 per cent grounded and rooted in. That’s consistently my goal. Trying new things and staying true to who I am and working with people who encourage that.”

“This album is very special because me and Derek went into writing this album very focused,” she added. “We did this mathematical breakdown. Percentages like, ’30 per cent nostalgic, 40 per cent new, unique RALPH sounds. I wish I could find it, it was a really fun breakdown. We went into this concept, this playlist. I feel so grateful and lucky to say I feel really good about what we’ve accomplished.”

RALPH had big plans in mind for her label, Rich Man Records, in 2020. Unfortunately, those plans were deferred due to the novel coronavirus. As the global population continue to get vaccinated and services open up, Rich Man Records is preparing for its next steps forward.

“We took a step back to just make sure that we’re doing okay financially and emotionally,” she said. “It’s in the baby steps of us figuring out how we want to use it for our other artists.”

“TikTok is a great place to A&R,” RALPH concluded. “You just type in the hashtag ‘singer’ or ‘songwriter’ and you can find all sorts of amazingly talented young people. We’re compiling artists we’re interested in and music that speaks to us. I’ve always encouraged anyone who listens to my music, if they make music, to send it to us.”