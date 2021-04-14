Idris Elba’s ‘Luther’ Isn’t ‘Authentic’ Enough, According To BBC’s Diversity Chief: He ‘Doesn’t Have Any Black Friends’

By Rachel West.

Idris Elba
Idris Elba - Getty Images

The BBC’s diversity chief Miranda Wayland says “Luther” — the broadcaster’s hit crime series starring Idris Elba — isn’t “authentic” when it comes to storytelling surrounding its Black lead.

Elba’s DCI John Luther “doesn’t have any Black friends, he doesn’t eat any Caribbean food, this doesn’t feel authentic,” she says.

“It’s great having those big landmark shows with those key characters, but it’s about making sure everything around them, their environment, their culture, the set is absolutely reflective,” Wayland says, explaining the BBC’s diversity and inclusion strategy during the digital MIPTV conference. “It will be very much about how can we make sure that this program is authentic in terms of the storytelling.”

RELATED: Idris Elba’s Mom Is Convinced He’s Going To Be The Next James Bond

However, fans on Twitter are calling out Wayland’s statement:

While “Luther” may not feel “authentic” in terms of storytelling for Wayland, a spokesperson for the BBC tells CNN the broadcaster is “tremendously proud” of the award-winning series, which ran for five seasons from 2010 to 2019. The BBC also points to Michaela Coel’s “I May Destroy You” and the Steve McQueen-directed “Small Axe” series of short films as examples of commitment to diversity.

Last year, the BBC committed to spending £112 million to support diverse productions over three years, as well as to have one-fifth of production staff from diverse backgrounds.

ET Canada has reached out to Elba’s rep for comment.

 

Get breaking news in your inbox

Related

Comments

Powered by WordPress VIP