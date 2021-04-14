Princess Eugenie Remembers Her ‘Dearest Grandpa’ In Emotional Tribute Message

Princess Eugenie is the latest royal to share a tribute message to Prince Philip Wednesday.

Eugenie posted some snaps of herself with her grandfather, saying how much they all missed him in the caption.

Her message included, “You would be so touched by all the tributes that have been shared with me the past few days. ⁣People remember sitting next to you at a dinner, or shaking your hand once, who remember you saying hello in passing, or remember how much their DofE award meant to them.

“I remember learning how to cook, how to paint, what to read. I remember laughing at your jokes and asking about your spectacular life and service in the navy.”

She added, “I remember incinerating the sausages and you swooping in to save the day.⁣ I remember your hands and your laugh and your favourite beer. I will remember you in your children, your grandchildren and great grandchildren.”

Eugenie also said they would all look after “Granny” the Queen for him.

The royal’s message comes after Prince Charles, Prince Harry and his brother William shared messages honouring Philip, who passed away on Friday, April 9, at age 99.