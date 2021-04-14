It’s ‘Brother Against Brother’ In New ‘F9: The Fast Saga’ Trailer

Keep it all in the family.

On Wednesday, the new trailer for “F9: The Fast Saga” dropped, promising family drama and a whole lot of action.

Picking up where “The Fate of the Furious” left off, the ninth film in the franchise finds Vin Diesel’s Dominic Toretto reunited with his estranged brother Jakob, played by John Cena.

But it’s not exactly a happy reunion, as Jakob, a deadly assassin, wants revenge against his big brother, working with Charlize Theron’s Cipher to take Dom down.

On top of all that, the film brings back fan-favourite character Han, played by Sung Kang, who was thought to have died at in “The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift”.

Speaking to Deadline, director Justin Lin said, “I think probably the most challenging aspect was the fact that the ambition of this film was to not only explore a character that’s a blood relative to Dom Toretto. But at the same time, by doing that, it was going to open up a lot of different chapters, and it was going to answer a lot of questions from previous films.”

“F9: The Fast Saga” opens in theatres June 25.