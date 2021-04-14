Mick Jagger Stopped Writing His Memoir Because It Was ‘Dull And Upsetting’

Don’t expect to read Mick Jagger’s autobiography any time soon. The Rolling Stones frontman says the process of writing his life story was “dull and upsetting.”

When asked if he’s spent quarantine working on his long-gestating memoirs, Jagger tells BBC 6 Music News‘ Matt Everitt, “I think in the ’80s I started it and I was offered a lot of money – the money was the seductive part of it! So when I actually started to get into it I really didn’t enjoy it…reliving my life, to the detriment of living in the now.

“If you wanna write an autobiography, this is not a process you can just do in a week – it takes a lot out of you. It takes a lot of reliving emotions, reliving friendships, reliving ups and downs.”

RELATED: Mick Jagger And Dave Grohl Are ‘Eazy Sleazy’ In New Single And Lyric Video About Anti-Vaxxers

Writing about those ups and downs “wasn’t the most enjoyable, to be honest,” he admits.

“It was all simply dull and upsetting, and there really weren’t that many highs out of it,” Jagger, 77, says.

RELATED: Mick Jagger Promises New Rolling Stones Music When The Band Can Record ‘In Safe Circumstances

“I just said, ‘I can’t be bothered with this’, and gave the money back to my publisher, and said that I’d do it another day,” he says. “That was the end of it. I think later I said something stupid like I’d written it and couldn’t remember any of it, but it really wasn’t that: I just didn’t enjoy the process.”

Though a publisher claimed to have read a copy of his unfinished manuscript and called it “a little masterpiece” in 2017, Jagger has previously said anyone who wants to read bout his life should “look it up on Wikipedia.”

Asked if he plans on returning to his memoir, Jagger simply says, “Not any moment soon.”