‘Jakob’s Wife’ Is More Than Just A Horror Film: ‘It Has Truth And Meaning At Its Core’

Barbara Crampton found her newest horror flick to be extremely personal and relatable.

The 62-year-old scream queen stars in “Jakob’s Wife,” a horror-thriller that tells the story of a pastor’s partner named Anne, who feels like her life and marriage have been shrinking over the past thirty years, but through a chance encounter with “The Master,” she discovers a new sense of power and an appetite to live bigger and bolder than ever before. However, these changes come with a toll on her marriage and a heavy body count.

“In my own life, I got married in my late 30’s and had children back to back,” Crampton told ET Canada. “I basically really needed to do that because of my age, and my husband had a wonderful job, and there wasn’t really time for me to do anything else but be a mom for many, many years, until my kids were in middle school.”

“Career-wise, everything paused for me,” she added. “I really wasn’t able to leave them and my family. I had to be there to support them, so there’s something that’s very personal to me about this movie, and the journey of the character that was very relatable to my life.”

The overarching themes of a woman’s awakening to find her own independence and power, is an idea Crampton hopes every married woman can identify with.

“I think this is a topic that is relatable to all long time couples,” Crampton said. “A psychologist friend once told me that we only really grow and change through our own pain, and there’s a lot of pain in this film, and there’s also a lot of growth for both people. Anne is reclaiming her identity and having an awakening to herself and I think that’s an important message for all women young and old.”

“So I think this movie has an important message for us all to listen to one another, to grow with one another, and not grow apart because of our differences,” she added. “I hope this film will give people the opportunity to see that we take people along on our journeys and we don’t quit on each other.”

But it’s not a horror film with a message for just the ladies, director Travis Stevens hopes that his film will remind men that communication with your partner is the most important thing in life, despite how crazy the days may become.

“I hope that people remember that both as individuals, and as a couple, things change over time, and a successful relationship is based on listening, hearing, and making adjustments based on your partner’s needs and your needs, and communicating. We get into trouble when we get too focused on ourselves, so both in the story and in real life, that’s what I hope people get from the movie,” Stevens told ET Canada, adding that the title of the film was intentional because that possessiveness is what the character is fighting against throughout the film.

“Jakob’s Wife” will be released in theatres, VOD, and digital on Friday, April 16.