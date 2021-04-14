2021 Juno Awards Postponed Due To COVID-19

Canada’s best and brightest will have to wait a little longer to learn the results of the 2021 Juno Awards.

The Canadian Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences (CARAS) and its partners have made the decision to delay this year’s Junos because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. CARAS confirmed the news in a statement.

The ceremony was scheduled for May 16; however, the 50th-anniversary event will be postponed until early June. The 2021 event will take place in Toronto and broadcast nationwide on Sunday, June 6.

“Notable artists nominated this year include Celine Dion, the Weeknd, Justin Bieber, Arkells, Loud Luxury, and JP Saxe.

The 2020 Juno Awards ceremony was cancelled due to the novel coronavirus. It was later replaced with an online ceremony on June 29, 2020.