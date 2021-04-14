‘Cake Boss’ Star Buddy Valastro Gives An Update On His Hand After 5th Surgery

Buddy Valastro is sharing some good news about his recovery journey. The “Cake Boss” star joined Monday’s new episode of “Rachael Ray” and gave an exciting update on how well his hand is doing after yet another operation.

“I’m feeling good, my hand is coming along,” Valastro shared with a broad smile as Ray cheered him on during their virtual interview.

“I had my fifth surgery about a month ago and it was a huge success,” Valastro added. “I definitely have a lot more of my mobility back.”

Demonstrating the improved range of motion with his hand, Valastro explained, “I can make like a whole fist [and] I can make all my fingers straight.”

“And I have I would say about 75 per cent of my strength back, so its coming along,” he added. “But I’m still in physical therapy, and you know, just doing really well.”