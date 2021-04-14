Report: Colton Underwood To Star In Upcoming Netflix Reality Show After Coming Out

Colton Underwood is reportedly set to star in a brand reality show from Netflix.

According to Variety, the former “Bachelor” star, 29, will be the focus of the new series, all about Underwood living his life publicly as a gay man.

While details are being kept under wraps, the outlet reports that Olympian Gus Kenworthy will also appear on the reality show, “acting as a guide, of sorts, for Underwood.”

TMZ reports that Underwood already has had a film crew following him for the past few weeks.

RELATED: ‘Bachelor’ Star Colton Underwood Comes Out As Gay: ‘I’ve Ran From Myself For A Long Time’

The news comes just hours after Underwood, a former pro football player, came out during an emotional interview with “Good Morning America”‘s Robin Roberts.

JUST IN: Former “Bachelor” star @Colton Underwood speaks his truth and comes out to @robinroberts: “I’m gay. And I came to terms with that earlier this year and have been processing it… I’m the happiest and healthiest I’ve ever been in my life.” https://t.co/PoYJUAPBpA pic.twitter.com/isP7SptUu7 — Good Morning America (@GMA) April 14, 2021

RELATED: ‘Bachelor’ Colton Underwood Admits Cassie Randolph Was ‘Struggling With Everything’ In Their Relationship Before Split

“I’ve hated myself for a long time. And I’m gay. I came to terms with that earlier this year and have been processing it, and the next step in all of this was sort of letting people know,” Underwood said during the interview.

“I’m still nervous, but yeah,” he continued. “It’s been a journey for sure.”

ET Canada has reached out to Netflix for comment.