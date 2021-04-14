Kyra Sedgwick Shares Her ‘Tom Cruise Story’ On ‘The Drew Barrymore Show’

Kyra Sedgwick has some stories to tell.

On Wednesday, the “Call Your Mother” star is on “The Drew Barrymore Show” and shares a hilarious story about Tom Cruise.

“By the way I read that you like to go through people’s drawers and of course I had to follow it up with I like to peek in a medicine cabinet too I’m not going to lie,” Barrymore says during the conversation.

“Oh definitely,” Sedgwick tells her. “I don’t really peek in people’s drawers, but I will like look around and see what is in plain sight. Are you talking about my Tom Cruise story?”

She continues, “It’s a pretty good story. It was a sad moment, but it was a funny story. So I was pregnant, I was very pregnant, and we got invited over to dinner. I had worked with Tom but [Kevin Bacon] was doing— I did ‘Born on the 4th of July’ but he was doing ‘A Few Good Men’ and so we got invited over for dinner with lots of famous people like Demi Moore and Bruce Willis, because she was in the movie.”

Sedgwick goes on, “It was one of those nights that I often don’t get invited to and so there was this like fireplace mantle and I was looking around and there was this little button underneath the mantle. I was like, ‘Oh what is that little button? So I pressed the little button because I thought maybe something interesting will happen. Nothing happened and then I got a little nervous. I was like, ‘Oh nothing happened that doesn’t seem right.’ So I tapped Tom on the shoulder, who was in the middle of a story, and I said, ‘I pressed this button down here.’ And he was like, ‘You pressed that button?’ And I was like, ‘Yeah, I pressed that button.’ And he goes, ‘That’s the panic button.’ And so the cops came, they had to stop the screening, they had to see Tom….I think there were more than like five cop cars, it was something.”

And just in case anyone is wondering, the actress adds, “I didn’t get invited back.”

“The Drew Barrymore Show” airs weekdays at 3 p.m. ET/PT on Global.