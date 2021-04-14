Demi Lovato Performs ‘Dancing With The Devil’ & More From Her Backyard In ‘Tiny Desk Concert’

Demi Lovato welcomes fans to her home for a Tiny Desk (Home) Concert.

Lovato penned her entry into the popular live concert video series with a performance shot in her Los Angeles backyard. The two-time Grammy-nominee performed songs familiar to her longtime fans, as well as selections from her newly released album.

RELATED: Demi Lovato Reveals How Her And Ariana Grande’s Collab Came To Be

“We made it our mission to get Demi to the Tiny Desk, and though the pandemic had other plans, Lovato’s Tiny Desk (home) concert was worth the wait,” NPR explains. “Recorded on a sunny spring day in her Los Angeles backyard, Lovato begins with a moving rendition of ‘Tell Me You Love Me’ from her 2017 record of the same name, accompanied by subtle, sparse keys.”

“She continues her set with the title tracks from her recently-released studio album, Dancing With The Devil…The Art Of Starting Over, “the synopsis continues. “On both tracks, Lovato’s voice feels stabilizing and grounding; there’s a sense of clarity and purpose in its power.”

RELATED: Demi Lovato On Coping With Fame, Possibly Adopting A Child

Lovato released Dancing with the Devil… the Art of Starting Over on April 2 to positive feedback from critics. It opened at number two on the Billboard 200.