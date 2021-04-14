Netflix Shares First Look At Common As He Joins Season Two Of ‘Never Have I Ever’

Click to share this via email

Common in "Never Have I Ever"

Common is ready to make his “Never Have I Ever” debut.

In a sneak peek at season two of the comedy series from Netflix, the rapper joins the beloved cast as a love interest for Nalini (Poorna Jagannathan).

The highly anticipated second season picks up with Devi Vishwakumar (Maitreyi Ramakrishnan) trying to figure out her love life, while Nalini navigates dating for the first time since losing Mohan (Sendhil Ramamurthy).

Devi will also find herself in a love triangle with Paxton Hall-Yoshida (Darren Barnet) and Ben Gross (Jaren Lewison).

Common will play dermatologist, Dr. Chris Jackson.

Season one was a hit following its 2020 premiere. It followed the complicated life of a first-generation Indian American teenage girl, Devi.

“Never Have I Ever” is created by executive producer Mindy Kaling.

Season two is set to premiere this July.