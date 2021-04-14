Jessica Simpson’s Mom Says The Singer Wanted To ‘Be A Recluse’ After Years Of Body Shaming

Jessica Simpson has struggled with her body image for a long time.

In an interview on “Today”, the pop singer’s mom Tina Simpson talked about her daughter’s experience being bodyshamed for years as a young star.

“I have to be honest: To me the hardest thing with Jessica has been the weight. Because the way people judge her, it’s unbelievable,” Tina said. “Body shaming is a terrible thing, and no girl should have to go through that — or guy. Period.”

According to Tina, her daughter’s experience was so taxing that at points she didn’t even want to leave the house.

“Because of [the body shaming], it catapulted all kinds of different emotions and different things in her life too, you know? And then it made her want to be a recluse, in a lot of ways, and to hide out and not want to get out of her house,” she recalled.

Back in March, Jessica talked to People about the new body positivity movements she’s been seeing happening in our culture.

“There is a wonderful movement for body positivity now and the response to that portion of my story has been overwhelmingly supportive,” she said. “I don’t think people always realized that there was a human being, a beating heart and working eyes with actual feelings behind those headlines and that words can hurt and stay with you for a lifetime.”