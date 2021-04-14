The Royal Family Shares Never-Before-Seen Photos Of Prince Philip Following His Death

The Royal Family is remembering Prince Philip as the best great grandfather.

In new, never-before-seen photos, shared to both the Royal Family Twitter account and Prince William and Kate Middleton’s official page, the late Duke Of Edinburgh poses with his many great grandchildren.

The first post shows Philip in 2015 with his wife Queen Elizabeth II, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and two of their children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte. William and Kate’s third child, Prince Louis, was born three years after the photo was taken.

“Today we share, along with Members of The @RoyalFamily, photographs of The Duke of Edinburgh, remembering him as a father, grandfather and great-grandfather,” the caption read. “This picture was taken at Balmoral in 2015.”

Today we share, along with Members of The @RoyalFamily, photographs of The Duke of Edinburgh, remembering him as a father, grandfather and great-grandfather. 📷 This picture was taken at Balmoral in 2015. pic.twitter.com/HxNfrL21xU — The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (@KensingtonRoyal) April 14, 2021

The second post features Philip, the Queen and seven of their great grandchildren. The sweet image, which was taken by the Duchess of Cambridge, is from 2018.

The Queen and The Duke of Edinburgh surrounded by seven of their great-grandchildren at Balmoral Castle in 2018. ©️ The Duchess of Cambridge pic.twitter.com/xMmbzfDHwL — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) April 14, 2021

Prince Philip died on Friday, April 9. He was 99.

Following his death, the Royal Family released a statement, reading: “It is with deep sorrow that Her Majesty The Queen announces the death of her beloved husband, His Royal Highness The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh. His Royal Highness passed away peacefully this morning at Windsor Castle.”

The Duke of Edinburgh will be laid to rest during a private funeral set to be broadcast live on TV on Saturday, April 17.