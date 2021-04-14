Stellan Skarsgard Talks ‘Dune’ Transformation And Disney+ ‘Star Wars’ Spin-Off Series ‘Andor’

Stellan Skarsgard is teasing two of his highly-anticipated projects in a new interview with The Daily Beast. The 69-year-old Swedish actor opens up about spending 80 hours in the makeup chair to play a villain in Denis Villeneuve’s “Dune”, as well as what it’s like filming the “Rogue One” prequel series “Andor”.

When it comes to his small role in “Dune”, Skarsgard says he jumped at the project because it was helmed by Quebec-born director Villeneuve.

“Whatever he does, he creates an atmosphere that is dance, that you can touch, and you’re just sucked into it,” he explains. “You’re never bored—even if he does long, slow takes. The atmosphere builds up, and you’re in his universe. I think it will be the same with this one. He’s lovely to work with, and a beautiful man.”

Skarsgard’s role is a minor one according to the actor who spent less than two weeks on the set of the film which features an ensemble cast that includes Timothee Chalamet, Zendaya, Oscar Isaac, Jason Momoa, Rebecca Ferguson, Dave Bautista and more. The actor reveals that he spent the majority of his time on the “Dune” set in the makeup chair to undergo a major transformation.

“I did eight or ten days on the movie, so my character doesn’t show up for too much, but his presence will be felt,” Skarsgard says of his character in the film which will be released on Oct. 1. “He’s such a frightening presence where even if he doesn’t say anything, I think you’ll be afraid of him. And I’m ‘extremely’ fat. I had eight hours in the makeup chair every day. And in some scenes, I look very tall because I levitate. You’re going to have a lot of fun with it.”

But “Dune” isn’t the actor’s only upcoming project that has fans salivating. While Skarsgard jokes “they’ll shoot me” if he reveals too much about “Andor”, he reveals he “can’t even get a proper script. It’s printed on red paper so I can’t make any copies of it, it’s ridiculous!”

The series is a prequel to “Rogue One”, focussed on Diego Luna’s Cassian Andor during the early years of the Rebellion. The actor says it was “Rogue One” and the involvement of Tony Gilroy as showrunner that made him want to be a part of the latest “Star Wars” series which is expected to arrive on Disney+ next year.

“Of course I’ve seen all the ‘Star Wars’ films because I’ve had children in the ‘80s, and the ‘90s, and the 2000s, and the 2010s. I’ve had children in five decades, which means you’ve seen all the ‘Star Wars’ films—and seen all the toys as well,” he says. “But when I saw ‘Rogue One’, it had much more atmosphere and seemed a little more mature—and that was Tony Gilroy, who’s the showrunner on this one. So, hopefully, this one will be a little more than little plastic people falling over.”

Adding that part of his motivation to do “Andor” was to impress his kids, Skarsgard adds, “I’m not the most mature person myself, so who doesn’t want to go and fly a spaceship?”