Billy Eichner Shares Throwback Clip Suggesting Colton Underwood Could Be ‘The First Gay Bachelor’

Billy Eichner shows his support for “The Bachelor” star Colton Underwood after he came out as gay.
“The Bachelor” star revealed his LGBTQ+ status on Wednesday‘s pre-taped episode of “Good Morning America”. Eichner celebrated the occasion by sharing a throwback “Bachelor” clip from 2019 in which he suggested Underwood could be “the first gay Bachelor.”
RELATED: Report: Colton Underwood To Star In Upcoming Netflix Reality Show
“I’m gay. I know that’s a shock, Colton. And that I think you should look into,” Eichner told Underwood at the time. “Maybe you’re the first gay Bachelor and we don’t even know.”
“Congrats @coltonunderwood!” Eichner captioned the throwback clip. “If you’re gay, be gay! I’ve been gay forever and I love it!”
RELATED: Billy Eichner Shuns Academy For Eminem Oscars Performance
Underwood thanked Eichner for the support in the comments section of the post: “Love you. Love this (now) and now I love being gay.”
“I’m happy for you,” Eichner replied. “See you at the club, Colton!”