Saint Laurent Debuts Short Film ‘French Water’ Starring Julianne Moore, Chloé Sevigny, Indya Moore And More

Julianne Moore, Chloé Sevigny, Indya Moore, Charlotte Gainsbourg and Leo Reilly are joining forces with Saint Laurent’s creative director Anthony Vaccarello for “French Water”.

As his way to show off the Women’s Summer ‘21 collection, the designer enlisted award-winning filmmaker Jim Jarmusch to direct the short film highlighting the new line’s pieces.

The nine-minute clip tells the story of what happens after a dinner party is over.

RELATED: Charlotte Rampling Stars in Artsy Saint Laurent ‘Summer Of ’21’ Fashion Film

Reilly, who plays a waiter, watches the group of women as they rapidly change their outfits. And on their way out of the party, Reilly offers the women some water, revealing, “It’s French.”

When Gainsbourg makes her appearance, she quotes Edgar Allan Poe, “They who dream by day are cognizant of many things which escape those who dream only by night.”

Photo: COURTESY OF SAINT LAURENT

Photo: COURTESY OF SAINT LAURENT

RELATED: John Waters Joins Lenny Kravitz As Face Of Saint Laurent’s Fall Campaign

Photo: COURTESY OF SAINT LAURENT

Photo: COURTESY OF SAINT LAURENT

The project marks Reilly’s Saint Laurent debut.