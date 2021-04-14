Taylor Swift Sends Frontline Nurse Sweet Gift And Handwritten Note: ‘I Am So Inspired By You’

Taylor Swift is sending some “cozy” love to a fan working on the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The songstress, 31, sent Britta Thomason, a flight nurse and self-proclaimed Swiftie, a special care package to thank her for all of her hard work and dedication to saving lives.

Thomason shared a look at the package and the handwritten note that was delivered to the hospital where she works on Facebook.

“Don’t mind me… I’ll be crying the rest of the day,” Thomason wrote in her caption. “I can’t read it because I’m gonna cry. I’m dying! Oh my god. Look at all this stuff!”

Inside the box were sweaters, water bottles, guitar picks and the note from Swift herself.

“Dear Britta, I wanted to write to you and personally thank you for serving on the front lines of this pandemic and for being brave enough to put yourself in danger to help others,” Swift wrote. “I am so inspired by your passion for helping and caring for your patients and I was so touched that you mentioned liking my music recently!”

Swift added, “I’ve sent you some cozy clothes for when you’re off duty. I’ll be thinking about you, and forever grateful! Love, Taylor.”