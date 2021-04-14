Taylor Swift Drops Live Performance Of ‘Exile’ With Bon Iver

Click to share this via email

Taylor Swift and Bon Iver’s Justin Vernon have the perfect song to quarantine to while the general population is in temporary “Exile”.

Swift has released the live performance of her duet from the concert movie-documentary “Folklore: The Long Pod Studio Sessions”. Vernon contributed to the performance remotely due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

“I think I’ve seen this film before/And I didn’t like the ending,” the two artists sing. “You’re not my homeland anymore/So what am I defending now?”

“The Long Pond Studio Sessions” was released via Disney+ in November and was accompanied by a live album.