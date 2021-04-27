Dr. Kapoor Departs ‘New Amsterdam’ Amid Wife’s Health Battle: ‘I Am Grateful To The Audience For Their Love’

Dr. Kapoor is resigning from “New Amsterdam” to care for the most important patient in his life, his wife.

Actor Anupam Kher is officially departing from the medical drama following his character’s resignation on the April 13 episode of “New Amsterdam”, per Entertainment Weekly. Kher, 66, has been a regular on the show since it launched in 2018.

“Kirron has been diagnosed with multiple myeloma, a type of blood cancer,” he said in a statement given to the Hindustan Times earlier in April. “She is currently undergoing treatment and we are sure she will come out of this stronger than before.”

“We are very blessed that she is being looked after by a phenomenal set of doctors She’s always been a fighter and takes things head-on,” he continued. “She’s all heart and that’s why she has so many people that love her. So keep sending your love to her in your prayers and in your heart. She is well on her way to recovery and we thank everyone for their support and love.”

Kher thanked fans for their overwhelming support in an Instagram post published on Tuesday.

“This past year has been difficult for so many people around the world, not least for Dr. Kapoor,” he wrote. “It was an incredibly special time for me to part of this show and one I will never forget. The ‘New Amsterdam’ family will always hold a special place in my heart.”

“I am grateful to the audience for their love, support and good wishes, particularly for my wife, Kirron, at this time,” the actor concluded. “I hope you all will continue to join me on my journey and future projects.”

Kher and his family have received from friends and fans alike, including “Outlander” stars Sam Heughan and Caitriona Balfe. Heughan even invited the couple to visit the “Outlander” set.