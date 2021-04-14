Tori Spelling And Jennie Garth Admit The Sound Of Cameras ‘Triggers’ PTSD Following Days On ‘Beverly Hills, 90210’

Tori Spelling and Jennie Garth are still dealing with “PTSD” following their time on “Beverly Hills, 90210”.

The co-stars and longtime pals joined Nick Viall on the latest episode of his “The Viall Files” podcast and opened up about the lasting effects early stardom has had on their mental health.

“There being awareness about [mental health] now is so great,” Garth said. “It’s just the best thing ever that people are talking about it, because you’re right, we didn’t talk about any of our troubles, about any of our challenges – we all just tried to cover it up.”

The fame got too much for Garth at one point, and according to the star, she “can remember a time, in the early years, I developed agoraphobia like I wouldn’t even leave my house.”

She added, “And I know we’ve all had our challenges with things, but Tori and I have PTSD about the sounds of the camera shutter. We found out that we both have the same trigger for that PTSD and it’s the sounds of a camera shutter.”

Spelling explained, “It was only in the last two years that we found this out.”

Adding, “People told us we were crazy out whole lives. Like when we’re with friends out to lunch, we’re like, ‘Do you hear that?’ And I remember friends being like, ‘What are you talking about? Not everyone wants to take your picture.’ I would be so embarrassed, like no I didn’t mean that. Like I really hear it. And sure enough, the next week the picture would be out.”

According to Garth, “We got so shamed for that, for our fear of camera sounds.”

“Beverly Hills, 90210” aired for 10 seasons between 1900 and 2000. It was rebooted in 2008 with a whole new cast and again in 2019.