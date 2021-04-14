TikTok Star Caitlin Reilly To Appear In Special ‘General Hospital’ Episode To Honour Her Late Father John Reilly

TikTok star Caitlin Reilly is joining the “General Hospital” family.

The actress, known for her hilarious characters on TikTok, has been cast in the long-running soap opera for an episode that will pay tribute to her late father, John Reilly.

He starred as Sean Donely on “General Hospital” for more than 10 years before leaving the show in 1995. He later appeared again in 2013. The actor died in January at the age of 84.

For the special episode, Caitlin will play his onscreen daughter, Annie. The character, who was previously played by Courtney Halverson, was also last seen on the show in 2013.

“Words can’t describe how honoured I am to be playing my dad’s daughter on the show,” Caitlin said in a statement. “I grew up on the set of ‘General Hospital’, watching him work for years, so it’s exciting to dive into a new character in honour of him. He’ll absolutely be by my side in spirit on set rooting me on.”

She added, “It fills my heart with gratitude to be a part of this tribute to him, and to feel so close to him working on a show he loved so much doing.”

John made his “General Hospital” debut in 1984.