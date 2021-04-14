Courtney Stodden Comes Out As Non-Binary: ‘I Don’t Identify As She Or Her’

Courtney Stodden is living their truth. Stodden took to Instagram Tuesday night to announce that the reality star is non-binary and will be using the pronouns they/them/theirs, moving forward.

“They/them/theirs. I don’t Identify as she or her. I’ve never felt like I ever fit in anywhere. I was bullied horribly in school because I was different,” Stodden, 26, shared.

Stodden went on to add that they never fit in and still doesn’t, but is living now with a fluid spirit.

“The other girls never understood me. It got so bad that my mom pulled me out of school. And still, I don’t fit in. I never really connected with anyone my age,” Stodden said. “My spirit is fluid with a kaleidoscope of colour. #bekind #beopen #loveyourself.”

Stodden was most recently linked to Brian Austin Green, back in June, but the relationship seemed to fizzle out after Green was spotted on another date with model Tina Louise shortly after.

While Stodden first gained fame on reality TV’s “Couples Therapy”, which highlighted Stodden’s much-talked-about relationship with actor Doug Hutchison, Stodden has been working on a music career. On Wednesday, after coming out as non-binary, Stodden revealed that the music video for their new song, “Pleasure,” will drop on May 1.

“May 1! PLEASURE DROPS! Can’t wait for this next journey with you all 💋💋 #music #musicvideo,” Stodden wrote alongside a clip for the video.

Stodden and Hutchison’s divorce was finalized in March 2020.

