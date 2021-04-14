Danica Patrick Admits How ‘Broken Open’ She Was Following Split From Aaron Rodgers

Danica Patrick is opening up about her relationship with ex Aaron Rodgers.

While the former couple called it quits in July 2020, the race car driver, 39, recently revealed she was really “broken up” about the split.

During her appearance on the latest episode of National Geographic’s “Running Wild With Bear Grylls” Patrick got real about heartbreak.

RELATED: Danica Patrick Hits Back At Troll Who Says She Has A ‘Problem Dating’

“I think we learn the most about ourselves through relationships, but there’s nothing like heartbreak to really throw you in the deep end of that,” she said. “But I’ve learned a lot and as broken open as I was on the sad end, I have felt so much joy in so many more instances and so many more unlikely places than I ever have, so it’s like my heart got broken open to both ends of the spectrum.”

RELATED: Danica Patrick And Aaron Rodgers Break Up After 2 Years Together

Following the split, Patrick says she turned to her family.

“[My dad is] always super proud of me,” she said. “My mom too. My sister. I’m really fortunate that I have a family that’s super supportive. You gotta have someone you can fall apart with, you know?”

Meanwhile, Rodgers is currently engaged to actress Shailene Woodley.