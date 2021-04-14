Carly Pearce Shares Her Reaction To Being Nominated ACM’s Female Artist Of The Year

Carly Pearce is celebrating receiving a big nomination for this year’s ACM Awards.

Speaking with Circle Network, the “I Hope You’re Happy Now” singer recalled her reaction to learning the Academy of Country Music had nominated her in the Female Artist of the Year category.

“When I first found out, I was with my mom, and we kind of both cried. We were just looking at each other. She’s walked this whole journey with me,” Pearce said of her mother.

“We had a moment of just ‘Oh my goodness, this really is happening!’” said Pearce. “Because I think it’s so hard to sometimes even feel like this is my life, ’cause I wanted it for so long.”

Finding out alongside her mom, Pearce explained, “was a special moment that I think she and I will have forever. It was just us together, freaking out.”

Pearce also she was thrilled to be nominated alongside Kelsea Ballerini, Miranda Lambert, Ashley McBride and Maren Morris as one of “the fantastic five.”

“I just feel really excited, and everything else that’s happened in my career in the last year,” she added.

The ACM Awards take place on Sunday, April 18.