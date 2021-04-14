Regé-Jean Page & Olivia Wilde Each Share Their ‘Story Of Progress’ For Audi

Regé-Jean Page and Olivia Wilde are using their storytelling skills in support of Audi’s global marketing campaign for the auto manufacturer’s new all-electric Audi Q4 e-tron.

On Wednesday, the “Bridgerton” star and the “Booksmart” director were each featured in their own respective videos, sharing their own personal stories of progress.

The pair also participated in Audi’s unveiling and global launch of the Audi Q4 e-tron, described as “the first all-electric SUV of the Four Rings brand in the compact-car segment, combining pioneering design, cutting-edge display technologies, and outstanding spaciousness.”

In their “Story of Progress” videos, they shared how their own stories reflected Audi’s own vision for the future during the global special livestream event, titled a “Celebration of Progress.”

Page’s video can be seen above, and Wilde’s below: