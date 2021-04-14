‘Jeopardy!’ All-Star Buzzy Cohen To Guest Host 2021 Tournament Of Champions

The “Jeopardy!” Tournament of Champions is coming up next month, and a legendary contestant has been tapped to be this year’s guest host.

According to an announcement made Wednesday, “Jeopardy!” all-star Buzzy Cohen will be hosting this year’s tournament.

The 2021 Tournament of Champions will see 15 top competitors facing off for a $250,000 grand prize, which will be matched and donated to the Hope of the Valley Trebek Center for the Homeless.

Longtime fans of the iconic game show will remember the fan-favourite contestant, who first appeared on the show in 2016 and won $164,603 over the course of his nine-game winning streak games. Cohen returned in 2017 for the Tournament of Champions — which he won — and in 2019 served as team captain for the show’s All-Star Games.

Because his hosting duties will require him to work closely with the “Jeopardy!” writers and producers, Cohen will no longer be able to compete in the show’s tournaments.

“Buzzy has been where each of these champions is, so it’ll be comforting for the contestants to see a familiar face behind the lectern,” said “Jeopardy!” exec producer Mike Richards. “We will miss seeing him compete, but we look forward to seeing how he uses his quick wit and personality as guest host.”

The “Jeopardy!” Tournament of Champions is set to air May 17-28.