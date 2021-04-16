Ruth B. Explores ‘Being Young And In Love’ With Her New Single And Music Video For ‘Situation’

Ruth B. is sharing some new music with her fans.

On Thursday night, the 25-year-old Edmonton-born singer-songwriter debuted her new single “Situation” along with her official music video.

Speaking with ET Canada about her inspiration for the song, the Canadian artist says, “It’s just about being in a relationship that’s kind of confusing, trying to figure it out, you know, what direction you’re going in. And I feel like it’s a super common theme, especially nowadays. So, yeah, it’s just the confusion of being young and in love.”

Related: Ruth B. Pens A Love Letter To ‘Dirty Nikes’ With New Single And Music Video

The music video sees Ruth writing her feelings onto paper and appearing to wait for a love, while situated in a dreamy bedroom surrounded by an array of flowers.

“I wanted to make it really beautiful and kind of just symbolize like the simplicity of the song and the message, but, you know, like aesthetically-pleasing,” she explains. “And when I saw the set for the first time, I was just like stunned ’cause it looked exactly like how I envisioned it in my mind.”

Ruth, who is currently working on her upcoming album, adds that when it comes to writing new music, her focus is “just writing” from the “heart” and “hoping that people get it.”

Related: Ruth B Releases Powerful New Track ‘If I Have A Son’, Written About George Floyd’s Death

She contends, “I feel like once you start thinking about other people’s opinions and what other people are thinking, it starts to get a little murky. So, yeah, for me, I just try to keep it as honest as possible.”

Ruth has also been outspoken in regards to the Black Lives Matter movement and re-released a powerful version of her song “If I Have A Son” in collaboration with the Harlem Gospel Travelers earlier this year.

Disclosing that it has become “really important” to her to speak out over the last year, she says, “It became evident that having a platform is more than just putting songs out there, for me. And I definitely want to be able to talk about the stuff that matters and stuff that’s important in the world.”