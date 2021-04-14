Lil Nas X Explains The Concept Of Coming Out Of The Closet To Child Hosts Of ‘Arts & Raps’

Lil Nas X paid a visit to the YouTube series “Arts & Raps” on Wednesday, spending some time with Zaria and Dilan, the kids who host the show, in which they interview celebrities while working on artwork.

While the youngsters painted, Dilan asked the openly gay rapper to explain the meaning of coming out of the closet.

“It means you’re like, ‘Hey everybody, I’m this thing, and you guys didn’t even know that, but now you know,” he said.

RELATED: Lil Nas X Makes Out With Dominic Fike In Brockhampton’s New Music Video For ‘Count On Me’

Dilan responded with a story of his own that also involved a closet — albeit a literal one.

“Me and my older cousin, he keeps pushing my brother into the closet. And we close the door and blink the lights on and off, and then say ‘666’ or ‘Bloody Mary.’ And then he swore he saw something,” he said.

“That’s exactly what happened to me,” said Lil Nas X whilte trying not to laugh. “That’s exactly what I meant when I said I was coming out of the closet.”

RELATED: Lil Nas X Reacts To ‘Montero (Call Me By Your Name)’ Debuting At No. 1

Zaria also had a question, asking what it means to be “unapologetically you.” In reply, he said, “It means just doing yourself at all costs, no matter who’s watching.”

He added: “It gets really hard, because everybody in the world, we always think about what everybody else is thinking about us. Sometimes, we forget to think about what we think about ourselves, you know?”

When Zaria complimented his ability to ignore what others think, he admitted, “I won’t say that I don’t care. It’s like, I’m able to care and push it off of my shoulder.”