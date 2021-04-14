Nikki Bella Shuts Down Speculation She’s Pregnant, Just ‘Super Bloated’

Nikki Bella is not expecting a second baby, despite what her fans may think.

The retired WWE star took to Instagram Story to shoot down speculation that she and fiancé Artem Chigvintsev — who welcomed their son in July 2020 — are having another baby.

The “Total Bellas” star shared a screenshot of a fan’s question asking if she was “pregnant again.” In response, she wrote, “No lol. My dress was baggy and with the number placement and being super bloated from travel and hormones (milk is coming to an end) I totally look it. It is what it is lol. Had abs in the day and a little bell at night. #momlife.”

She chimed in with a comment.

“So, a lot of people have asked me this since the weekend, sucks, LOL,” she wrote. “But I talk about it on the podcast tomorrow. Hormones, body changes and holding eight pounds of water weight! Today back to normal!”