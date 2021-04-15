Keith Urban First Heard The New Taylor Swift Songs He Was Collaborating On At A Mall Food Court

Keith Urban is proud of his collaboration with Taylor Swift.

On Thursday, the country singer is on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show”, and he talks about lending his voice to two of the songs on Swift’s Fearless (Taylor’s Version).

“We were in Australia,” he recalls. “I was doing some Christmas shopping at the shopping mall in December, because everybody does their Christmas shopping right before Christmas—every guy does. So I’m at the shopping mall doing my Christmas shopping and I get a text from Taylor saying, ‘I’ve got these couple of songs I’d like you to sing on, do you want to hear them?'”

After telling Swift he would, she sent Urban the songs to listening to right away.

“I’m sitting in the foot court at the shopping centre, listening to these two unreleased Taylor Swift songs,” he says. “It was an unusual place to be hearing unreleased Taylor Swift songs. But I loved the songs, and luckily got to put a vocal on both of those.”

Also on the show, Urban performs a short, acoustic rendition of his song with Pink, “One Too Many”.