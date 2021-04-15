Patrick Schwarzenegger Complains That His Dad Uses Iconic Catchphrases ‘All The Time’

Arnold Schwarzenegger sure loves his catchphrases.

On Thursday, the actor and former California governor’s son Patrick Schwarzenegger is on “The Kelly Clarkson Show”, and the host asks if his dad uses his iconic movie lines in his everyday life.

“Yeah, everybody asks that. They’re like, ‘Does your dad always say his one-liners?’ And I’m like, ‘All the time,'” Patrick laughs.

“Like, I hope every time he exits a room, he says, ‘I’ll be back,'” Clarkson suggests, to which Patrick complains, “He does! He’ll turn back and be like, ‘I’ll be back.’ And I’ll be like, ‘Dad, really? Come on.'”

“You’re over it, but we think it’s funny,” the host tells him.

“The other people do,” Patrick explains. “But sometimes, a little kid—like a six-year-old, the dad will kind of shove the kid to go get an autograph from my dad, or something. The kid probably has no idea who my dad is, and goes up and asks for something, and my dad will just scream one of the one-liners at him, and the kid is like, ‘What? I don’t know what that is.'”