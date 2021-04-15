Charles And Camilla Make Emotional Appearance To View Tributes Left For Prince Philip

Click to share this via email

The Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall appeared distraught during a visit to Marlborough House in London on Thursday.

The couple fought back tears while observing the floral tributes left by mourners in memory of the late Duke of Edinburgh.

Prince Charles — Photo: Jeremy Selwyn/Evening Standard/Pool/Shutterstock

Charles and Camilla also read notes of condolence and viewed drawings from children left at the poignant memorial.

The tributes were originally left at Buckingham Palace before being transferred to the nearby Marlborough, which is Commonwealth Foundation headquarters.

Prince Charles and Camilla Duchess of Cornwall — Photo: by Jeremy Selwyn/Evening Standard/Pool/Shutterstock

A statement from Clarence House explained, “The Royal Parks will continue to move the flowers during this period of National Mourning. Marlborough House Gardens was chosen so as not to encourage crowds from gathering outside the Royal Palaces due to COVID-19.”

Flowers and condolences from outside Buckingham Palace and within @theroyalparks have been moved to the gardens. Members of the public may wish to consider making a donation to a charity of their choice, and an online Book of Condolence can be found on https://t.co/zistqp88H5. pic.twitter.com/geQJtI5fFd — The Prince of Wales and The Duchess of Cornwall (@ClarenceHouse) April 15, 2021

Prince Philip passed away at age 99 on April 9. His funeral will take place at Windsor Castle on Friday.