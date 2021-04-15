Emma Corrin Won’t Say Which ‘Crown’ Co-Star She Had A Crush On

Click to share this via email

Crushing on a co-star can be “excruciating.”

In Vanity Fair‘s latest “Cocktail Hour, Live”, Emma Corrin, Cecily Strong, Kelly Sawyer, and Jessica Alba got together virtually for some drinks and a game of “Never Have I Ever”.

Who’s had a crush on their co-star and was he a royal? #vfchlive pic.twitter.com/HaBoyOjgkI — VANITY FAIR (@VanityFair) April 15, 2021

As part of the game, Corrin posed to the group, “Never have I ever had a crush on a co-star.”

Almost immediately, the other participants turned the question right back on her, trying to determine which of her co-stars on “The Crown” Corrin had a crush on, though she wouldn’t spill.

“Was it Prince Charles?” Sawyer asked.

“Actually, no, it wasn’t Prince Charles, no,” Corrin said, “which was probably for the best, because that was a long shoot, so that could have been excruciating.”

In season 4 of “The Crown”, Prince Charles was played by Josh O’Connor, opposite Corrin in her breakout role as Princess Diana.

Did @Jessicaalba almost get a bed sore while bingeing The Crown? #vfchlive pic.twitter.com/3JMfWXHrLv — VANITY FAIR (@VanityFair) April 15, 2021

Alba, meanwhile, admits that she actually binged Corrin’s season of “The Crown” all in one day.

“I think I even started to get a bedsore,” she joked.

Does Emma Corrin have a tattoo she regrets? #vfchlive pic.twitter.com/gHctWnUeBk — VANITY FAIR (@VanityFair) April 15, 2021

Later, Alba reveals that she also has a tattoo that she very much regrets.

“You know what, it’s a good lesson for my kids,” she admits, prompting Sawyer to ask which tattoo she’s talking about.

“My tramp stamp,” Alba laughs. “And the one on the back of my neck.”