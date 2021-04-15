Emma Corrin Won’t Say Which ‘Crown’ Co-Star She Had A Crush On

Crushing on a co-star can be “excruciating.”
In Vanity Fair‘s latest “Cocktail Hour, Live”, Emma Corrin, Cecily Strong, Kelly Sawyer, and Jessica Alba got together virtually for some drinks and a game of “Never Have I Ever”.
Who’s had a crush on their co-star and was he a royal? #vfchlive pic.twitter.com/HaBoyOjgkI
— VANITY FAIR (@VanityFair) April 15, 2021
As part of the game, Corrin posed to the group, “Never have I ever had a crush on a co-star.”
Almost immediately, the other participants turned the question right back on her, trying to determine which of her co-stars on “The Crown” Corrin had a crush on, though she wouldn’t spill.
“Was it Prince Charles?” Sawyer asked.
“Actually, no, it wasn’t Prince Charles, no,” Corrin said, “which was probably for the best, because that was a long shoot, so that could have been excruciating.”
In season 4 of “The Crown”, Prince Charles was played by Josh O’Connor, opposite Corrin in her breakout role as Princess Diana.
Did @Jessicaalba almost get a bed sore while bingeing The Crown? #vfchlive pic.twitter.com/3JMfWXHrLv
— VANITY FAIR (@VanityFair) April 15, 2021
Alba, meanwhile, admits that she actually binged Corrin’s season of “The Crown” all in one day.
“I think I even started to get a bedsore,” she joked.
Does Emma Corrin have a tattoo she regrets? #vfchlive pic.twitter.com/gHctWnUeBk
— VANITY FAIR (@VanityFair) April 15, 2021
Later, Alba reveals that she also has a tattoo that she very much regrets.
“You know what, it’s a good lesson for my kids,” she admits, prompting Sawyer to ask which tattoo she’s talking about.
“My tramp stamp,” Alba laughs. “And the one on the back of my neck.”