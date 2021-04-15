David Oyelowo’s ‘The Water Man’ Takes A Young Boy On The Adventure Of A Lifetime In New Trailer

A local legend leads to a mythical quest.

On Thursday, the first trailer dropped for actor David Oyelowo’s feature directorial debut “The Water Man”.

RELATED: David Oyelowo Says Learning To ‘Let Go’ Was A Crucial Part Of Directing ‘The Water Man’

The film tells the story of Gunner, played by young actor Lonnie Chavis, who sets out on an adventure to save his sick mom, played by Rosario Dawson, by finding the mythical figure known as the Water Man, who is said to possess the secret of immortality.

Gunner enlists the help of a mysterious local girl named Jo, played by Amiah Miller, for a dangerous journey into the woods, as his father, played by Oyelowo, stops at nothing to find them.

“’The Water Man’ is a story about how far a heroic young boy will go to save his mother,” Oyelowo said in a statement to Yahoo! Entertainment.

RELATED: David Oyelowo Talks To Tamron Hall About How ‘Selma’ Paved The Way For The 2020 U.S. Election

“I grew up loving family films that have adventure, fantasy, and jeopardy whilst never patronizing their young protagonists,” the director added. “As a father to four children, I want to share films with my kids that both entertain and equip them for the highs and lows that lie ahead. I relish watching films with them that both transport our family to a different world and then leave us having meaningful conversations. I love films that do that, so I set out to make one for them, other families, and hopefully, the whole world!”

Executive-produced by Oprah Winfrey, the film also stars Alfred Molina and Maria Bello.

“The Water Man” hits theatres May 7.