Candace Cameron Bure Hits Back At People Who Call Her ‘Fake’ Because Of Her Positive Personality

Candace Cameron Bure is responding to social media users who have criticized her happy-go-lucky persona.

The 45-year-old star addressed those who have accused her of being “fake” during the April 12 episode of the “Bob Saget’s Here For Yo‪u” podcast.

“I’m going to ask you to talk about me for a second,” said Bure to her “Full House” co-star Saget. “For those people that think that because I am a happy, positive person, that I must be a fake person, would you say that that’s true or false?”

Saget, who starred on the ABC sitcom in 1987–1995, replied, “You’re the opposite of fake. And I’m sorry—you’re perky sometimes. What’s wrong with being perky?”

Bure then joked, “I just hope the girls stay perky for the rest of their lives.”

After laughing out loud, Saget continued to praise the actress for her positivity.

“It’s hard—life can beat people down,” he went on. “Also, you’re very fortunate. You’ve had a lot of things happen, but you also work really hard.”

Explaining the reason she was prompted to ask the comedian for his reassurance, Bure shared, “I only ask that because sometimes you read comments, and most of them, they roll off my back. But when people are annoyed at me that I’m such a happy person … I was like, ‘Let someone speak into this that’s known me since I was nine years old.'”

Saget added, “You’re a positive person. So if you’re perky, it’s because you’re excited, and/or you’ve had a lot of caffeine. That’s what people should know—there’s nothing fake about you.”

Bure responded, “You’re like speaking my love language right now just hearing you say that.”

Meanwhile, the mom of three recently blasted a troll who criticized a family photo she shared on Instagram.