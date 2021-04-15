Tayshia Adams Reacts To Colton Underwood’s Coming-Out Announcement: ‘I Was A Little Shocked At First’

Colton Underwood’s former co-stars are reacting to “The Bachelor” star’s revelation that he is gay.

On the “Click Bait with Bachelor Nation” podcast, Tayshia Adams, who starred in Underwood’s season of the reality dating competition, shares her feelings about his announcement.

“I have to say, I was a little shocked at first,” Adams admits. “But all in all, the happiness that I have for him, that he’s finally able to live his truth, and to be out, and the sense of relief that I got from his interview is something that I have to commend immensely. And I’m just so happy that he’s able to just be him.”

Co-host Joe Amabile, who also co-starred with Underwood on “Bachelor in Paradise”, suggests, “There always did seem to be something that he was holding back.”

“I fully agree with that,” Adams responds. “Even being on his season and getting to know him pretty intimately, and getting to know him in a different way than a lot of people have been able to, there was always something that I couldn’t get a read on with him. Like, I feel like he was not always himself, and now it all makes sense.

She adds that she felt “he would put a wall up” between himself and others on the show.

Watching Underwood’s interview about coming out on “Good Morning America”, Adams says, “I felt bad for him. The reason why I felt bad is because I feel bad for people that can’t be themselves because of the stigma everybody else puts on them.”

Looking back on her time on the show with Underwood, though, Adams says, “The one reason I feel like my time was not wasted, is because he helped me transform and he helped me come to terms with a lot of things I was dealing with.

“I’ve grown so much from that.”