Justin Theroux Gushes Over Ex-Wife Jennifer Aniston: ‘We Love Each Other’

Justin Theroux is opening up about his cherished relationship with Jennifer Aniston.

The 49-year-old actor-director shared rare insight into his friendship with his ex-wife during a cover interview for the April-May issue of Esquire.

RELATED: First Look At Apple TV+ ‘Mosquito Coast’ Series Starring Justin Theroux

“I would say we’ve remained friends. We don’t talk every day, but we call each other,” revealed the “Mosquito Coast” star. “We FaceTime. We text. Like it or not, we didn’t have that dramatic split, and we love each other.”

Theroux and Aniston split in 2017 following two years of marriage.

RELATED: Jennifer Aniston Gets Sweet Birthday Message From Ex-Husband Justin Theroux

Justin Theroux — Photo credit: MARK SELIGER

“I’m sincere when I say that I cherish our friendship,” he continued. “We can not be together and still bring each other joy and friendship. Also, she makes me laugh very, very hard. She’s a hilarious person. It would be a loss if we weren’t in contact, for me personally. And I’d like to think the same for her.”

Theroux also discussed his current relationship status, admitting that the COVID-19 pandemic has made dating difficult.

“All the avenues to dating are completely shut,” he said. “Sounds a little old-fashioned, but I actually like to get to know someone. That’s the fun of meeting people.”

Luckily for Theroux, there’s one woman who will always be by his side. “There’s only one pivotal relationship in my life: my mom,” said the big-hearted filmmaker.

Meanwhile, sharing his thoughts on starting a family, Theroux candidly explained, “I don’t feel that compulsion. I don’t have a resistance to it, but I don’t have an eagerness for it.”

RELATED: Justin Theroux On His Apple TV+ Series And If That Means He’ll Work With Jennifer Aniston Again (Exclusive)

He added, “As for wanting to continue the family line, there are plenty of Therouxs in the world who can do that for me. They’re doing a great job popping out kids. It would be kind of great if I got a knock on the door and someone said, ‘Hey, I’m your sixteen-year-old kid.’ I’d be like, ‘Oh my God, it’s amazing.’”

The April-May issue of Esquire will be available digitally and at retail outlets on April 20.