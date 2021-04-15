Kelly Clarkson Knows ‘What A Girl Wants’ With This Christina Aguilera Cover

Click to share this via email

Kelly Clarkson gives everyone what they want with this cover of Christina Aguilera’s “What a Girl Wants”.

Clarkson and her house band Y’all covered Aguilera’s hit song on Thursday’s episode of “The Kelly Clarkson Show”. The performance was the latest entry in Clarkson’s “Kellyoke” segment.

“What a Girl Wants” was released in 1999 as the second single off Aguilera’s self-titled debut studio album. The song topped the Billboard Hot 100 and spent 24 weeks at various places on the chart.

Clarkson has covered countless songs on “The Kelly Clarkson Show”, including Dido’s “White Flag”, LeAnn Rimes’ “Blue”, and the Chicks’ “Gaslighter”.