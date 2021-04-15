Tom Hiddleston Addresses James Bond Rumours As He Talks Returning To Loki

With Daniel Craig departing the role of James Bond after “No Time To Die”, the rumour mill continues to turn, with every actor from Idris Elba and Rege-Jean Page to Richard Madden and Tom Holland spending time as the most-talked-about replacement. Among those constantly fending off 007 casting rumours is Tom Hiddleston, who has become very aware of what he says about stepping into Mr. Bond’s shoes.

“What can I say that you don’t already know?” Hiddleston tells Empire. “It’s interesting in itself that I’ve suddenly become very aware of what I’m saying, is it not? Because there’s something about what I’m saying that becomes the story. Not for you, but the world outside. Whatever I say, I’ve found, generated more questions.”

One role Hiddleston can talk about is his return to the mischievous Loki who will take centre stage in the upcoming Marvel Disney+ series “Loki”. After debuting the character a decade ago in “Thor”, Hiddleston is still eager to explore more of the fan-favourite on the small screen.

“The arc of Loki in ‘Thor‘ is very poignant and full of pathos,” Hiddleston explains. “He begins that film as Thor’s brother, and Thor is heir to the throne. I think he genuinely loves his brother, but possibly has some deep jealousy or unspoken resentment about the favour that his elder brother has seen from his mother and father. Loki is awakening to his origins and birth, and that’s been withheld from him.”

A lot of that has to do with Loki’s on-screen heartbreak, says the actor.

“(Loki’s) progression to antagonist has a lot of vulnerability and pain inside it, so that even by the end of Thor when Loki is the villain, the audience could see that it had come from a very poignant well of heartbreak and loneliness and confusion,” Hiddleston adds.

“Loki” arrives on Disney+ on June 11.