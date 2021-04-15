Gwyneth Paltrow Reveals What Her Mom Thinks About Goop’s Vagina-Related Products

Gwyneth Paltrow’s mom Blythe Danner has raised an eyebrow at more than one of Goop’s products.

Goop’s site is chock-full of items that may cause more conservative shoppers to blush, including vaginal jade eggs and a “This Smells Like My Vagina” candle.

“Is your mother ever like, ‘Gwyneth, I can’t —,” Savannah Guthrie asked Paltrow on Thursday’s “TODAY” show.

.@SavannahGuthrie catches up with @GwynethPaltrow, founder and CEO of the Goop lifestyle franchise, about parenting, the pandemic and her latest product launch.

“Always,” Paltrow replied.

The latest edition to the Goop storefront is a vibrator, which quickly sold out.

“In a way, I’m not surprised,” the “Avengers: Endgame” actress said. “Look, I think that our sexuality is such an important part of who we are. And, you know, even the fact, if you think about it, we’re on morning television. So we can’t talk about female pleasure.”

“But it sort of gives you an insight into how, culturally, it’s still taboo,” she added. “And one of the things we really believe in at Goop is kind of eliminating shame from these topics.”

Paltrow’s 16-year-old daughter Apple is getting in on the promotion of some more family-friendly Goop products. Namely, the Glow Lotion.

“So she was sort of part of the product development process,” Paltrow explained. “And so that when it came out, I was like, ‘Oh, my gosh, should I let her be in the picture or not?’ Because she wanted to be in the picture. So we decided to let her.”