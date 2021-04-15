Arcade Fire Release 45-Minute Meditation Song

Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Get some calm and peace with the Arcade Fire.

This week, the Canadian band dropped their latest song: a 45-minute instrumental piece designed for meditation.

RELATED: Arcade Fire Frontman Win Butler Becomes A Canadian Citizen

“Memories of the Age of Anxiety” is available to listen to through the mediation app Headspace, in partnership with John Legend and his curated playlist Focus.

Meanwhile, fans waiting for more Arcade Fire music apparently have a lot to look forward to, as frontman Win Butler revealed back in October that the band have already recorded “two or three” albums during the pandemic lockdown.

RELATED: Listen To Arcade Fire’s Rendition Of ‘Baby Mine’ For Disney’s ‘Dumbo’

Most recently, Arcade Fire debuted the song “Generation A” during Stephen Colbert’s election special in November on Global’s “The Late Show”.